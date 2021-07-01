It might be misleading to refer to Buchanan County’s recent COVID-19 trends as an uptick.
An increase. A jump. A surge. There’s no need to sugarcoat that COVID-19 has not faded away, as much as we wish it were so. After dropping throughout the spring, Buchanan County saw a 78% increase in positive cases during a seven-day period in late June. Hospitalizations, which had been down to zero, are up to 27 as of the latest report. It wouldn’t be a shock to see 60 hospitalizations in a couple of weeks, based on the past trajectory.
There’s no need to deny that many of these new cases could be prevented if more people would get the vaccine, as much as skeptics believe it isn’t so. Buchanan County’s vaccination rate is stuck at 20%, lower than the state average of 44%.
The holdouts will point out that those who received a COVID-19 jab still can test positive or wind up in the hospital. This is true, but it is not a reason to avoid vaccination. It’s what psychologists call confirmation bias, a tendency to emphasize information that supports a person’s prior beliefs or values.
You might be able to find someone who smoked a pack of cigarettes a day and lived to be 100, but that doesn’t change the fact that smokers are statistically much more likely to die early because of cancer and heart disease. To believe otherwise is to play a dangerous game of roulette with your own mortality.
It’s a similar concept, in reverse, with the COVID shots. In St. Joseph, two people who were vaccinated were in the hospital with COVID at one point this week, but so were 25 who didn’t have the vaccine.
In Great Britain, 8% of 92,000 confirmed cases of the Delta virus involved fully vaccinated people. In Wisconsin, 1% of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 were among people who were fully vaccinated. Nationwide, in the United States, fully vaccinated patients accounted for 0.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in May.
City health officials want to make vaccinations more accessible, but it is hard to believe that this well-meaning gesture will make much difference. In a recent national survey, 75% of unvaccinated Americans said the emergence of the Delta strain, which is more contagious, makes no difference in their decision to get the shot. Another 10% said the Delta strain makes them less likely to get vaccinated.
The only good news is that those who are vaccinated tend to be older, which is also the group most at risk for serious complications from a virus that has resulted in 600,000 deaths in this country. It will be important, going forward, to closely monitor and disclose the ages of those who are hospitalized due to the Delta strain.
If the impacted age group starts to get younger, then that’s an even bigger argument in favor of vaccinations.
