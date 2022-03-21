It’s hard to miss a C-130 when it’s up in the air. With a steady drone from its powerful turboprop engines, these massive planes have become one of the common sights and sounds of St. Joseph.
The inclusion of $1.8 billion for a new version of the C-130 was a little easier to overlook. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., helped get the funding included in the defense, military construction and Veterans Administration appropriation bills that recently passed through Congress.
It was included among a long list of defense expenditures that affect Missouri: pay raises for the military, a new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, $2.8 billion for research into a new-generation bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base and $800 billion for 12 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets manufactured in St. Louis. The earmark, even if no one wants to call it that, is back with a vengeance.
So it was easy to miss $272 million in funding for C-130H modernization, such as propellers and engines, plus $1.8 billion for 16 C-130J aircraft for the Air National Guard. Both were listed under a heading for Rosecrans Memorial Airport, although the money gets allocated to the Air National Guard in general and is dispersed to individual units through a selection process.
Blunt, who retires after this term, made no secret about his preference. “Rosecrans Air National Guard Base is the nation’s premier Air National Guard training center for advanced airlift tactical raining,” his office said in a press release on the defense funding appropriations.
Officials with the Missouri Air National Guard took pains to emphasize that the 139th Airlift Wing’s current fleet of 10 C-130H aircraft is well-maintained and highly capable of fulfilling the unit’s mission to move equipment or personnel across the globe. The C-130H was first introduced in 1974 and has proved to be a reliable workhorse for a variety of military needs.
But it’s no secret that an upgrade to a newer C-130J model, which entered service in about 1999, would provide performance improvements for Guard units, including the one in St. Joseph. The investment, on top of a new security building, a fire station, communications building and other capital improvements at Rosecrans, would further solidify the Air Guard’s presence in St. Joseph for future generations.
Sometimes it’s easy to take a cynical view and look at these community lobbying trips to Jefferson City, Missouri, or fly-ins to Washington, D.C., as little more than junkets. But the quiet efforts from various organizations to get the 139th Airlift Wing included in the conversation for these important upgrades show these investments are worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.