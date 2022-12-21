This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Keystone Spill Kansas (copy)

In this drone photo, cleanup continues Dec. 9 in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kansas.

 File photo | Associated Press

This month’s oil spill in northern Kansas qualifies as an environmental disaster. The 14,000 barrels of heavy Canadian crude oil that spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek will take months, and maybe even years, to clean up.

Pipeline operator TC Energy, which refers to the spill as “the Milepost 14 incident,” should be held accountable. Investigators should identify causes and regulators should work to fix any failures in maintenance or operations that led to the spill.

