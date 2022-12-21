This month’s oil spill in northern Kansas qualifies as an environmental disaster. The 14,000 barrels of heavy Canadian crude oil that spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek will take months, and maybe even years, to clean up.
Pipeline operator TC Energy, which refers to the spill as “the Milepost 14 incident,” should be held accountable. Investigators should identify causes and regulators should work to fix any failures in maintenance or operations that led to the spill.
This is appropriate. What doesn’t make as much sense, however, is using the spill in Washington County, Kansas, as a pretext for shutting down pipelines. Instead, an oil spill involving a pipeline should be treated like a crash involving a commercial airline.
A plane crash draws intense scrutiny because it’s such a tragic loss of life in one fell swoop. It prompts legitimate questions about what airlines, air traffic control and the Federal Aviation Administration could do to prevent future disasters.
Taken on the whole, however, you’re still safer flying in a commercial airplane than driving on the highways in a motor vehicle. It’s just that all of those individual car crashes escape notice.
It would make no sense to ban planes after a jetliner goes down. In the same way, it makes little sense to ship more energy by rail in light of the Keystone spill.
Few oil-related incidents have caused as much death as the one that killed 47 people in 2013 when a train derailed in Quebec. Few oil spills have caused as much environmental damage as the Exxon Valdez disaster of 1989.
Any method of transporting hazardous materials involves risk. The U.S. Department of Transportation, in one report, noted that it’s not the mode of transport that creates the biggest risk but rather where the ship, train or pipeline goes. This was one of the reasons for killing the Keystone XL pipeline, which was planned to cross some sensitive environmental areas in Nebraska. (Keystone XL is different from the existing Keystone Pipeline, part of which goes through Buchanan County.)
When considering location, the potential risk of shipping oil by rail rises because so many trains pass through urban areas. It happens in St. Joseph on a regular basis.
While it might be easy to breezily state that oil or natural gas shouldn’t be shipped by pipeline, you might want to be careful what you wish for right about now. This severe cold snap right before Christmas brings to mind the deep freeze of 2021 that pushed power grids to the breaking point.
Wind and solar power are great long-term investments, but right now, when push comes to shove, you might want the energy that’s coming through those pipelines.
