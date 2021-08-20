After the 2010 census, when new highway signs showed St. Joseph’s population of 76,780, then-Mayor Bill Falkner issued a challenge that didn’t seem too far-fetched at the time.
“Let’s shoot for 86,000,” he told the News-Press. “An increase of 10,000. I think we can get there.”
Now, it seems St. Joseph is heading in the wrong direction.
Cities and states received their first glimpse of 2020 census data last week. In St. Joseph, it was not a pretty picture.
St. Joseph’s population fell to 72,473 in the official census count for 2020. That’s a decrease of 5% from the 2010 census that created such a feeling of exuberance.
Even taking away the fraudulent count that put St. Joseph’s population at 100,000 in 1900, St. Joseph’s census figure has ebbed and flowed over the years, from just over 80,000 in 1930 to 71,852 in 1990. The current population, the lowest since that 1990 census, puts St. Joseph closer to falling below the psychological barrier of 70,000, something that has not happened in more than a century.
A question that should be asked is who’s leaving and why? Around 6,000 people left Buchanan County from 2010 to 2020, according to the Missouri Census Data Center. That outflow was offset somewhat by births and migration into the area.
One clue could come when future census updates provide a poverty figure based on the 2020 count. The latest census puts St. Joseph’s poverty rate at 18.7%, a number that’s based on 2019 estimates.
In future census updates, it will be crucial to dig deeper to see whether St. Joseph is experiencing an increase in the total number of people living in poverty or whether that number remains relatively flat even as this city’s poverty rate increases or remains above the state and national average. In the 2014 census update, poverty in St. Joseph was 19.5%, and the population was closer to that 76,780 figure. (Significantly, the poverty rate was 39% among single-parent households in the 2014 report).
If the poverty rate goes up, this can happen in two different ways. Either there are more poor people, which is a problem that must be addressed, or there are more people of means who leave the city. That, too, is a problem. But it’s one that possibly requires a different solution from elected officials and policymakers.
Either way, there was little in this census report to celebrate. The only thing worse than a falling population is a falling population that reveals St. Joseph as an island of poverty where people come for jobs and the Chiefs camp but they flee to Kansas City’s suburbs for the schools, housing and other quality-of-life amenities.
There’s plenty of work to do in the next 10 years.
