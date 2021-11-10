In the 2002 midterm election, a political attack ad started with menacing, grainy images of Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden. In dramatic fashion, a narrator outlined votes that were cast against President George W. Bush’s homeland security agenda.
With memories of ground zero still fresh in the public mind, it would have been a powerful image. A keen observer of the ad, which still can be viewed on YouTube, would notice that the target of this attack was always shown in tight profile, from the neck up.
That’s because a wider perspective would have revealed Max Cleland in a wheelchair. See, he lost both legs and an arm in Vietnam, part of his service to this country.
It’s not disturbing that this ad was aired in a competitive race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. It’s disturbing that it worked so well.
Cleland, who died Tuesday at the age of 79, lost that race for reelection to a challenger who’s been deferred during the Vietnam War because of an old football injury.
Politics is a tough business. Everyone should understand that. Fights over abortion, the economy, the environment and the coronavirus response are all fair game because the differences between candidates and their philosophies are stark.
Yet politicians of all stripes, just like everyday citizens, have answered the same call to service.
On the national level, political figures who served in Vietnam include John McCain, Bob Kerrey, John Kerry and Chuck Hagel. Closer to home, Jason Brown and Pat Conway are examples of veterans who were elected to public office.
Did you notice that we didn’t mention their political affiliations? It’s because it doesn’t matter. On this Veterans Day, isn’t it time to acknowledged that one political party doesn’t have a lock on love of country?
Whether they served in combat or not, whether they run for office or not, all veterans deserve support and appreciation. No one’s patriotism should be in question simply because of a person’s political views. The same goes for a person’s religious beliefs.
Veterans, from candidates for national office to the person who lives across the street, did a lot for this country. Maybe the rest of us, those who weren’t asked to leave parts of their bodies in a war zone, are instead called to drop the hostility. We could do our small part by lowering the political temperature and acknowledging that patriotism is a trait shared by all Americans.
Esquire magazine, in an online obituary published this week, had this to say: “Max Cleland didn’t deserve this, and the fact that it worked proved American politics didn’t deserve Max Cleland.”
On this Veterans Day, let’s prove that we can do better.
