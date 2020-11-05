Someone will have to lose this election. Maybe it will be Joe Biden, maybe it will be Donald Trump.

Americans aren’t known for exhibiting great patience, especially in the age of instant communication. The day after the election, your mobile phone wouldn’t tell you which presidential candidate carried Georgia, Pennsylvania or Nevada. That information has to come from an election worker in the painstaking count of mail-in or absentee ballots.

Maybe that old-school way of getting information was what was so disorienting about the day after the election. It was like Florida in the year 2000, multiplied by about five.

But patience is necessary and patience is appropriate. Indeed, it’s the only good option. It’s certainly better than premature claims of victory, and it’s better than not counting votes, even if methods of voting are more varied than in the past. The expectation is that every legal ballot will be counted, and local elections authorities should do everything possible to make sure that it can happen.

It was hard to watch footage of local election workers and observers, often Democrats and Republicans working side by side, without feeling a certain amount of admiration for their efforts under difficult circumstances. Think about it, campaigns spend millions of dollars on these elections. The outcome is of monumental importance to the world. Yet we put the responsibility of free and fair elections on clerks and volunteers in places like Fulton and Lackawanna counties. That’s the way it should be.

The time may come for legal challenges and questioning of ballots that arrive late in a contest that’s as razor thin as this one. A candidate has that right, but these challenges shouldn’t come at the expense of questioning the validity of voting or the accuracy of results. Our locally controlled elections system is the envy of the world, and nothing has happened to diminish that.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf already said that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history. He’s speaking of cybersecurity, but the decentralized nature of our elections infrastructure is a big part of that. He notes that foreign adversaries are the big losers because they were unable to undermine public confidence in elections. It remains to be seen whether we will undermine that confidence ourselves.

No doubt, die-hard supporters of a losing candidate will see the result of 2020 as catastrophic, but someone has to lose. The real catastrophe comes if Americans lose faith in the elections officials who have shown remarkable dedication and professionalism in counting votes at individual polling sites across the country.