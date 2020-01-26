They had no choice in the matter, but farmers and businesses deserve some praise for withstanding the uncertainties of a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Many paid a high price for the Trump administration’s hard line with China. Farmers saw a major export market evaporate. Reciprocal Chinese tariffs acted like a tax on U.S. businesses and consumers. The whole situation created uncertainty and threatened to undo the benefits of tax cuts and reduced regulations.

So the phase one trade deal with China brings a sense of relief, not just because existing tariffs are cut in half and China agreed to increase the import of U.S. goods by $200 million, over a baseline established before the trade war.

There was always a sense that an easy resolution would involve some sort of a trade-off that reduced tariffs in exchange for increased purchases of U.S. farm commodities. This would amount to a political deal rather than a broader agreement that addressed China’s mercantilist behavior.

As the impasse continued, it became increasingly clear that the Trump administration would need to strike a deal that didn’t just appease important political constituencies in an election year. It needed to make the sacrifice worthwhile by moving forward on structural changes to the U.S.-China trade relationship.

Unlike the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that closely mirrors its predecessor, the phase one agreement with China makes a substantial effort to resolve some of the unfair practices that U.S. businesses and exporters have complained about for years.

This deal includes stronger language to prevent the theft of trade secrets, remove barriers for U.S. banking institutions, prevent currency devaluation and resolve disputes.

It doesn’t solve every problem. More work is needed to remove existing tariffs and allow U.S. farmers to make up ground lost to South American and European producers. Phase one doesn’t require China to change laws or regulations, so there’s a legitimate concern about backsliding and not living up to promises.

A good barometer of this deal comes from one of the bigger China hawks in the Senate, Missouri Republican Josh Hawley. He praised the agreement and acknowledged the trade war’s harm to farmers and businesses.

But he also expressed a need to keep up the pressure on what he sees as economic misconduct, bullying tactics and human rights abuses.

It’s good advice. A trade war brings no near-term victors, but the results of these on-again, off-again negotiations serve as encouragement that the United States will press for free and fair trade that benefits local consumers, producers and businesses.