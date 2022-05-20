The debate over student loan forgiveness revolves around fairness. Is it fair to those who didn’t go to college, or to those who repaid their loans, to wipe away all or some of the $1.6 trillion in debt?
That’s a big part of the debate, but it isn’t the only thing to consider. It’s also worth asking whether loan forgiveness would serve as a disincentive for colleges and universities to change the way they do business.
Here is the crux of the issue, and it doesn’t have much to do with fairness: Too many students graduate with too much debt but not enough earnings to pay it off. That means colleges are charging too much tuition or they’re not offering the right degree programs.
If loans are forgiven, colleges don’t have to worry about affordability or whether students can get jobs. They can keep doing what they’ve always done and assume that Uncle Sam will come to the rescue.
After all, the universities still get paid.
However, there is one university that is embracing change, with an eye toward affordability and practicality. That university is in our own backyard.
Missouri Western State University announced an innovative dual-enrollment program with North Central Missouri College, a two-year institution that is based in Trenton and expanding into Savannah. This “Pirates2Griffons” pathway allows full-time NCMC students who also take a class at Missouri Western to get a full experience on the MWSU campus.
This means access to housing and athletics on Western’s campus while these community college students pursue an associate’s degree or other credentials.
There are advantages all around with Pirates2Griffons. North Central sees potential growth in the St. Joseph area. Western, which has struggled to maintain enrollment in recent years, can reach potential students from the North Central service area, some of whom may not have considered MWSU or a four-year university at all.
Students in the dual-enrollment program gain significant cost savings because North Central’s tuition is roughly 80% of what Missouri Western charges. These students, if they go on to get a bachelor’s degree at Western, should be positioned to enter the job market without a crushing burden of debt.
Not so long ago, a four-year university may have been reluctant to enter into a partnership with a two-year institution. But these last few years have been trying times for Western, with a budget crisis and painful cuts to academic programs.
One advantage of a crisis is that it forces you to see the world with more clarity. Western, like all universities, needs to do things differently and appeal to students who are seeking value along with a traditional college experience.
Pirates2Griffons does just that.
