Low voter turnout should be of deep concern to all Missourians, especially the state’s chief elections official. The problem is particularly acute when local elections lack a big state or national race to drive voter interest.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft suggests holding partisan elections at the local level. Ashcroft, a Republican, believes voters would be more likely to participate if local races feature a party affiliation, like a tea party candidate running for school board or a Bernie Sanders acolyte in the race for mayor.
He’s right in assuming that more donkeys and elephants get voters to the polls, but it’s hard to see that partisanship is the best solution to this problem. Local communities would have better election turnout, but it would come at the expense of worse day-to-day governance. The injection of partisanship would bring more special-interest money into elections and more gridlock to local government.
As it stands now, if our City Council isn’t getting things done, at least it’s because it isn’t getting things done. You can’t hang it on the political gamesmanship and bickering that has turned Washington, D.C., into a three-ring circus. Ask yourself this: Do you want a Mitch McConnell or Nancy Pelosi wannabe on the local council or Board of Education or meetings that turn into a culture war slugfest?
Ashcroft’s idea is just the latest in a series of proposals designed to increase voter turnout.
A few years ago, former state Rep. Pat Conway, D-St. Joseph, floated an interesting concept. He proposed a resolution asking Congress to change Veterans Day to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November.
That would move the holiday from Nov. 11 to the same day as the general election, potentially increasing turnout because more voters would have the day off from work and more volunteers would be available at polling sites.
The idea isn’t as crazy as it sounds. From 1968 to 1978, the United States held Veterans Day on the fourth Monday of October. Conway’s proposal, which didn’t go anywhere, at least acknowledged that voter participation is a more worthy goal than a three-day weekend.
Conway oversaw numerous elections as the Buchanan County clerk and said other changes that have been suggested over the years include 24-hour voting and voting on Saturdays.
These are modest tweaks compared to what they do in Australia, where voting is mandatory and those who don’t participate could be subject to fines or even jail terms.
The time may come when we take a creative look at how elections are run, although for now mandatory voting and partisan local elections are ideas that ought to die on the vine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.