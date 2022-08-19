This week the FBI and Homeland Security released a joint statement warning of potential violent extremist attacks on federal law enforcement. The controversy surrounding the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, has aroused plenty of political debate on both sides of the aisle. The realm of peaceful and fact-based debate is where things should remain.
When Roe v. Wade recently was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, many voices rightly condemned those who threatened justices with violence or intimidation. Likewise, those same voices should be just as clear in declaring that law enforcement officers who, in this case, were carrying out a legal search warrant, should be able to go about their jobs without the threat of violence or intimidation.
Issues surrounding the popularity of the former president, along with the reasons behind the warrant and the results of the search, are a matter of fiery and pointed legal and political discussion. This is as it should be. We the people have a right to ask hard questions of our elected officials, law enforcement and government agencies.
However, resorting to violence, threats and other acts of intimidation are contrary to the rule of law we say we support as Americans. Furthermore, those who claim to “back the blue” (i.e., support police officers) lose credibility when they are silent in the face of threats and violence against law enforcement agents, whether federal, county or local.
This latest search warrant controversy will be settled in the courts and other public forums. It may or may not result in prosecution or other sanctions. Furthermore, any actions by law enforcement are subject to scrutiny and should be. Sometimes they are proven to have done the right thing and people are brought to justice for breaking the law. At other times, as we have seen in well-publicized cases, individual officers may be found in violation of the rights of others and are brought before the courts to answer.
Either way, these processes are in place specifically to avoid the kind of violence and threats that recently have come to light. Our laws hold all of us accountable, and no one is above the law. That applies to governors, presidents, former presidents and law enforcement officers and agencies. Let the laws of our land work. Resist the unfruitful shortcuts of violence and intimidation. This will go a long way toward preserving the liberties and rights we say are dear to us.
