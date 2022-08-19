This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence (copy)

An FBI police officer walks with his working dog outside FBI headquarters in Washington on Aug. 13.

 File photo | Associated Press

This week the FBI and Homeland Security released a joint statement warning of potential violent extremist attacks on federal law enforcement. The controversy surrounding the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, has aroused plenty of political debate on both sides of the aisle. The realm of peaceful and fact-based debate is where things should remain.

When Roe v. Wade recently was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, many voices rightly condemned those who threatened justices with violence or intimidation. Likewise, those same voices should be just as clear in declaring that law enforcement officers who, in this case, were carrying out a legal search warrant, should be able to go about their jobs without the threat of violence or intimidation.

