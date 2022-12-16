There’s nothing quite like a walk in the park on a beautiful day in early summer. Thankfully, St. Joseph has an impressive number of parks to choose from all across town. Whether someone is seeking a challenging hiking trail or a peaceful stroll along the water, St. Joseph parks can accommodate.
In the middle of winter, these parks can be easily overlooked. However, the Parks Department, along with non-profit organizations like the Optimist Club, give us reasons to visit parks all over the community. The most popular park during the holiday is, of course, Krug Park (renamed Holiday Park from the end of November through December). However, other parks can get us into the holiday spirit. Hyde Park, on the south side of St. Joseph, takes the title of the South Pole as it’s also filled with lights and decorations this time of the year.
The Bode Ice Arena, site of the Mayor’s Christmas Party last weekend, offers public skating sessions this time of year with Christmas music in the background. What’s more holiday-themed than that?
Even those parks that are not decorated elaborately are accessible for a walk or a jog, subject of course to the normal ups and downs of St. Joseph weather throughout the winter season. Indoor events by the Parks Department also dot the calendar for December. For instance, the Remington Nature Center hosts an “Owls of Missouri” just two days after Christmas (Dec. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.).
City parks not only provide places of fun and exercise for residents in the summer months, they can also become an attraction for those visiting from surrounding areas. Furthermore, they can provide incentives for people considering St. Joseph as their permanent home to give us a try.
We should be grateful that these important places of recreation and recruitment for the city are alive and well during the winter months. In the low light and stark beauty of winter, our parks still shine.
