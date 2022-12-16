This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


There’s nothing quite like a walk in the park on a beautiful day in early summer. Thankfully, St. Joseph has an impressive number of parks to choose from all across town. Whether someone is seeking a challenging hiking trail or a peaceful stroll along the water, St. Joseph parks can accommodate.

In the middle of winter, these parks can be easily overlooked. However, the Parks Department, along with non-profit organizations like the Optimist Club, give us reasons to visit parks all over the community. The most popular park during the holiday is, of course, Krug Park (renamed Holiday Park from the end of November through December). However, other parks can get us into the holiday spirit. Hyde Park, on the south side of St. Joseph, takes the title of the South Pole as it’s also filled with lights and decorations this time of the year.

