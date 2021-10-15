You might disagree with those folks who bring their signs to school board meetings and give elected officials what could diplomatically be described as an earful.
You might find them annoying, pigheaded and wrong. Each one of those descriptions carries a kernel of truth. But are they domestic terrorists?
They are not.
The National School Boards Association wrote that heated opposition to masks and critical race theory could be the “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism,” so the U.S. Justice Department decided to establish a task force on the matter. In some locations, things did get heated enough to make a St. Joseph Board of Education meeting look like a Kiwanis Club mixer. It is true that the public discourse has become hysterical and disrespectful. Just listen to the crude chants from the student sections at sporting events these days.
But that doesn’t mean everything is a matter requiring federal intervention. If a student, theoretically speaking, made a threat to a school, is that something for the police or the FBI? We would trust our local police or sheriff’s office to get to the bottom of things and ensure the safety of students and staff.
That same should go for the behavior of adults at school board meetings. Potential involvement of the U.S. Justice Department seems to cross the line into criminalizing or at least stifling dissent, not to mention leading federal law enforcement down a rabbit hole of monitoring countless local board meetings and issues. That seems to be a questionable use of limited resources, even for an entity as large as the federal government.
Besides, shouldn’t the FBI be more concerned about the potential threat from the jihadist state that the Biden administration enabled in Afghanistan?
It makes no practical sense to get the federal government involved in school board matters. Local control and parental involvement are essential components of the educational system in this country. Over time, those local ties erode if there’s fear that the feds will come knocking if you start asking questions.
And it works both ways, as unpleasant as it may seem. Parents should be allowed to complain about masks and critical race theory, as they have in some locations, and they should be able to protest policies that ban Black Lives Matter and pride imagery on school property. That’s what happened recently at a school district in Oregon.
Regardless of the viewpoint, parents and everyday citizens should be able to ask questions and they should be able to vent. If not, they’re likely to do their venting at the ballot box. Local school officials won’t like that very much.
