The United States loves czars. Not the pre-revolutionary kind in Russia, but rather the modern American version tapped to take charge of complex problems like illegal drug use.

In addition to a drug czar, U.S. presidents have conferred unofficial czar status on executives who tackle AIDS policy, border security, climate, mine safety and paperwork reduction. The title projects an image of someone — usually someone not elected — who is able to cut through red tape and get things done. President Obama named between 28 and 38 czars for various problems, never mind that the actual Romanovs were despots who displayed poor leadership as Russia headed toward revolution.

In St. Joseph, czars are nowhere to be seen. Our city has something else that’s tossed in the direction of a thorny issue: the blue-ribbon committee. Mayor Bill McMurray absolutely loves blue-ribbon committees. Shortly after election to office, he made good on a campaign promise to create a blue-ribbon committee to examine ways to reduce crime in St. Joseph.

Two years into the mayor’s term, a look at the city website shows a homeless advisory committee, an audit committee and a crime advisory committee. All have the mayor’s blue-ribbon seal of approval, although the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Crime Advisory Committee, a sprawling group with 21 members earlier this year, appears to operate separately from the city’s Community Police Advisory Committee. The latter does not have a blue ribbon.

Sometimes, a committee is so big and its mandate is so broad that it becomes necessary to break into subcommittees. Recently, the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Crime Advisory Committee spun off a subcommittee to evaluate racial disparity in St. Joseph’s criminal justice system.

This is an important and worthy issue. Racism and injustice should be identified and confronted head on, whether in housing, education, the workplace or criminal justice.

But an observer can see the risk of examining issues of racial justice with a subcommittee that’s attached to a larger committee looking at the overall concerns of crime in this city, concerns that could spark a call for a more assertive policing and criminal justice policy that spawned many of these racial justice issues in the first place.

Is there a way to square this circle? Don’t ask the czar and resist the urge to add even more blue-ribbon committees. All of these groups are made of people: well-meaning, smart and dedicated individuals who are heavily involved in the community. All have the potential to make inroads into solving tough problems or to engage in tedious windbaggery.

It’s really up to them.