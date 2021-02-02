Every year at this time, Great Northwest Day seeks to present state lawmakers and elected officials with a unified voice on this region’s needs and priorities. On a fairly regular basis, this annual lobbying effort encountered the harsh realities of winter in this part of the country. Delays, cancellations and white-knuckle drives weren’t out of the question.

Ah, if we could go back to the good-old days when the only obstacle was snow and ice.

As fate would have it, the highways to Jefferson City are clear this year, but Great Northwest Day’s new nemesis is a familiar one to the entire world. The coronavirus forced this year’s lobbying blitz to go virtual, like so many other meetings since spring of last year.

Organizers need a reliable broadband connection, because this year’s Great Northwest Day outlines important issues for this region. Then again, maybe some buffering at key moments will drive home the importance of one legislative priority: access to reliable, high-speed broadband in rural areas.

Both the state and federal government have directed impressive amounts of money at the goal of rural broadband, including $50 million from CARES Act funding last summer. This was expected to provide more than 10,000 new connections in underserved areas across Missouri.

Yet the problem persists at a time when the coronavirus shows how reasonably priced broadband isn’t just a luxury for rural America. It is a necessity for access to telemedicine, educational services and consumer products. It’s hard to imagine entrepreneurs thriving, students learning and GPS-enabled equipment working in rural areas without broadband connectivity that’s both reliable and reasonably priced.

In a statement of legislative priorities, Great Northwest Day organizers described lack of rural broadband as a “crushing reality of the inequities that exist between urban and rural communities.”

Governments and private businesses have made progress, but the COVID-19 pandemic underscores a new urgency that lawmakers should recognize. Those who made Great Northwest Day a tradition in Jefferson City have other needs to discuss, including funding for education, health care and a sustained recovery from COVID-19. An online sales tax, which would provide money for essential services in rural areas, also made it on the agenda.

Those are important issues, but they are everyone’s issue. Rural broadband is a unique problem that affects Northwest Missouri, and other rural areas, more than the state’s major metropolitan areas.

The fact that it’s still on the agenda shows why Great Northwest Day is still a necessity.