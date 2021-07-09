If you look up the word “change” in a dictionary, the definition is unlikely to include any mention of St. Joseph.
Change comes slowly here, in almost glacial increments. But you can’t hold off the tides forever. These days, two significant changes are occurring right under our noses, in ways that are so conspicuous that they’re easy to overlook.
Both developments leave a striking void in terms of visuals, but the changes are more than cosmetic. They signify something deeper, a willingness to let go of the past and embrace new challenges and risks.
The stockyards don’t get enough credit for putting St. Joseph on the map and creating wealth that connected the city’s early history as a western terminus with the postwar, modern economy.
The echoes of the stockyards could still be felt, from the cattle sales that occurred into the 21st century to the life science companies that can trace an origin to the days when St. Joseph was a bustling market for cattle and pigs. The stockyards were the link to St. Joseph’s roots as a meatpacking powerhouse, a source of great prosperity and growth, but St. Joseph’s last stockyards sale occurred in May this year. It was the end of a long chapter in the city’s history.
Wire Rope Corporation of America’s history is more recent. The company, originally from Connecticut, came to St. Joseph shortly after World War II to get closer to its steel suppliers. Located just north of Downtown, it used to employ more than 1,000 people and became a symbol of the city’s industrial prowess. If you drove over a suspension bridge, there’s a good chance Wire Rope’s St. Joseph workforce kept you suspended.
But the company struggled against cheap imports, went through bankruptcy and closed its St. Joseph operations for good about five years ago.
Today, you would have to look hard to find a reminder of these two symbols of St. Joseph’s 20th-century economy. Wire Rope’s vast manufacturing complex is cleared. It will become the site of a new manufacturing and national distribution center for nearby Hillyard Inc.
Hillyard, another company with deep local roots, could have built that facility on green space on the east side of town. Instead, it chose to develop a site that was otherwise destined to become a post-industrial eyesore.
Just this month, work began on demolishing the old stockyards, which Albaugh, an agri-chemical company that has seen steady growth, purchased in early 2021.
The changes at both locations should bring a sense of nostalgia, but only briefly. More than that, they highlight two companies that are making investments in their own futures — and the future of St. Joseph.
