If you’re like most people, your NCAA March Madness bracket is a mess. Who would have known the St. Peter’s Peacocks would beat Kentucky?
For many, this is the best time of year to tune in to what’s happening in college hardwood action. Even though brackets get messy every season, there is a certain delight when a small team from a minimally funded college beats a large, prestigious program.
However, scoring tickets to these big regional and national matchups is difficult and expensive. Even as we watch the games on television or on the web (enduring countless timeouts), we recognize that they are generating hundreds of millions of dollars for networks and (usually big) college programs. Meanwhile, the players get national exposure but not the kind of compensation universities are able to reel in.
For those wanting to get the same kind of excitement without spending big money and putting up with all the hype that usually surrounds the Division I tournament, the solution in St. Joseph lies just down the street — literally.
The basketball programs at St. Joseph high schools were excellent this year and represented their institutions and the city well. In fact, six teams from St. Joseph won district titles, with two going to the final four in the state.
The Bishop LeBlond boys team finished fourth in its class and the Benton High School girls came in second. In the region, the Stanberry boys were state runners-up and Platte Valley, a co-op of Jefferson and South Nodaway high schools, hoisted the championship trophy in Springfield.
At the college level, our two local Division II universities fared extremely well. Northwest Missouri State University’s men are competing for another national championship and play in the national semifinal Thursday. Missouri Western State University’s women made it to the Elite Eight. It was Western’s best finish in 27 years.
The Benedictine College women’s team made it to the NAIA tournament. At North Central Missouri College in Trenton, both the men’s and women’s teams competed for national junior college championships in basketball.
So, by all means, get caught up in the excitement of March Madness at the Division I level. But along the way don’t forget that this year, and nearly every year, a high level of high school, junior college and college basketball happens right in front of our noses. It’s less expensive to watch these talented young athletes and coaches, but the thrills and chills are just as real.
Their achievements this season shouldn’t go unnoticed.
