The most dismal year in modern memory draws to a close on a note that appears both amazing and oddly encouraging.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley agree on something. The two ideological foes — the socialist from Vermont and the Trump ally from Missouri — teamed up to push for direct payments to families in a long-awaited second coronavirus relief package.

“I’m interested in helping working people survive and help them to get back up on their feet so they can manage their own lives,” Hawley said on the Senate floor.

The final Senate compromise, reached late Saturday night, includes $600 direct stimulus checks for qualifying Americans, including children. That’s half of what Hawley and Sanders advocated for, but it’s also $600 more than what was offered in previous versions of coronavirus relief, part two.

The decision to exclude direct payments was puzzling given the popularity and effectiveness of the $1,200 authorized in the original CARES Act that Congress passed with impressive speed in the spring. Negotiations for a second round were equally unimpressive, with elected officials staking out polarized positions on the total amount of relief, aid to states and local governments, liability protections for businesses and Federal Reserve lending authority.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases surged in the fall, the labor market remains soft and Wall Street awaited the jolt from a second round of stimulus.

What moved the dial seemed to be a recognition that even in a divided America, there’s still plenty that unites us. Some of that common ground could be found within the $900 billion coronavirus relief deal: enhanced unemployment benefits, more money for struggling small businesses and funds for vaccine distribution and schools.

Congressional leaders made the decision to exclude the two most divisive elements — liability protection for businesses and federal aid to states and cities — and reached a compromise on the future of Federal Reserve lending programs for local governments and mid-sized businesses. But direct payments still weren’t included until Hawley began making waves about support for working families and talked to President Trump about vetoing a bill that didn’t include it.

Others in the Senate seemed to take this seriously. Adding to the weight of Hawley’s argument was a political union that might be about as rare as the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that stargazers witnessed on Monday night.

Will Sanders and Hawley find much to agree on in the future? It seems about as rare as a triple Jovian eclipse, but working Americans should be glad that it happened this one time.