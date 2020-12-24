When someone says it’s better to give than to receive, those aren’t empty words.

A study in the journal Science found that donating to charity activates neural activity in areas of the brain that are linked to reward processing. Studies from Harvard and the University of British Columbia found a strong correlation between charitable giving and life satisfaction.

People don’t just give for the tax deduction. They give to benefit others and also with an innate understanding that this act of giving tends to work both ways. Generosity instills a sense of self-worth and shared values within the broader community. The beauty is that the amount doesn’t seem to matter as much as the intention.

This is clear in the stars who have shined bright with generosity this Christmas season. At one end of the spectrum, there’s the massive legacy left by the late Stanley Herzog to support Christian education. Herzog built the family business, based here in St. Joseph, into one of the nation’s largest transportation and contracting companies. When he died, he left hundreds of millions of dollars to benefit religious schooling nationwide, with an emphasis on Northwest Missouri.

Herzog’s gift is a fitting coda for a man whose quiet generosity benefited St. Joseph Christian School. A new foundation, with well-known leadership and plans for a campus near Smithville, Missouri, will ensure that Herzog’s dedication to Christian values and education endures with scholarships and awards distributed near and far.

On the other end of the spectrum we find those everyday individuals who contributed to the annual AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family program. The Adopt-A-Family program usually goes down to the wire, but this year the community came together and got 748 families adopted a few days before Christmas Eve, despite the complications from COVID-19 this holiday season. Once again, the widespread generosity ensures that children in these families will have a gift under the tree.

If you ask many adults about a most memorable gift received as a child, there’s a good chance the response won’t be something that was expensive as much as something that really mattered. It’s also likely that the giver remembers, too.

St. Joseph is fortunate to have so many generous people who strive to make our community a better place or answer the call when a certain need arises. It’s a 365-day phenomenon, but it’s something that really stands out on Christmas Day.

Let’s hope that those who give so much to others, or the family of a benefactor like Herzog, experience the satisfaction that comes with this strong spirit of giving this time of year.