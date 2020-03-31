In Kansas City, urban planners lament that the metro area’s sprawl makes it nearly impossible to maintain 6,500 linear miles of roads.

This is because infrastructure is not the same thing as population. A city can spread out while vacating its core, a dynamic that only presents a facade of growth.

There is no such pretense in St. Joseph. The city proposes $20 million in general obligation bonds, not to keep up with new asphalt ribbons but to maintain existing bridges, some more than 80 years old.

It’s a measure placed on hold due to coronavirus fears that pushed the April election to June. But the need remains, both for repair of aging infrastructure and for signs of real population growth that uncorks future funding and political clout for the next decade.

April 1 is Census Day, designated as the date when every home should have an invitation to participate in the decennial count by computer, phone or mail. Census Bureau figures show a 36% response to the questionnaires so far in Buchanan County, which is in line with the state rate. The overall 2010 response was 69% in Buchanan County.

It may seem like a hassle or something that pales in comparison to daily fears of sickness and economic fragility. But the census looms as critically important in St. Joseph’s future, maybe more so since the federal government is responding to COVID-19 with a fire hose of money.

For every adult and child that is not counted, Missouri stands to lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year. This is money for roads, hospitals, schools and social services that help those in need. More of it finds its way to St. Joseph, if the population grows.

In terms of political power, Missouri took a hit following the 2010 Census, when the state lost a seat in the U.S. House because its population didn’t keep pace with other parts of the country.

St. Joseph has its own twisted history with the Census Bureau. On this debate page, local historian Bob Slater has recounted the fraudulent count of 1900, when an official figure of 102,000 put St. Joseph in the same league as Los Angeles for urban growth.

That number didn’t stand up to scrutiny, but at least it was mostly about community pride back then.

After the 2010 Census, city officials celebrated when new signs were erected that showed a population of 76,780 — a 3.7% increase in 10 years.

There was no need for a new ring road or boasts that we’re keeping pace with California. Progress is measured in more modest steps these days, but at least it’s real growth and not a facade.

St. Joseph residents, with so much to worry about these days, should find the time to fill out their census forms.