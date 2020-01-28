A farm ditch is not the same thing as the Missouri River. Farmers know it, and now the Environmental Protection Agency knows it.

Last week, the EPA put the final nail into the much-derided Waters Of The United States regulations. Farmers praised the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule that removes ditches and stock ponds from federal oversight. The rules also eliminate the need for federal permits to move large amounts of dirt on your own property.

Farmers and rural property owners aren’t the only ones noticing a more flexible stance from the EPA under the Trump administration. Cities that struggle to comply with millions of dollars in sewer mandates — including Cleveland, Seattle, Kansas City and South Bend, Indiana — are looking to renegotiate agreements.

In St. Joseph, where sewer bills skyrocketed after the city launched its own costly, EPA-mandated improvements, local officials did not miss out on this more favorable regulatory environment in Washington, D.C.

Andy Clements, St. Joseph’s director of public works and transportation, said the city didn’t gain much in the way of monetary savings. We’re still on the hook for around $152 million in improvements designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Missouri River.

The city was able to extend the target date for compliance, something the council agreed to last year. While rates won’t be rolled back, additional time allows the city to spread out the cost and avoid the extreme sticker shock that sewer customers experienced in past years.

The EPA hasn’t dropped clean-water rules but seems to have turned its focus to the highest-priority items. This is something that could pay off for St. Joseph residents looking for a little good news on sewer bills.

St. Joseph appears to be absolved of a bigger sewer fix that would have made the $27 million Blacksnake tunnel look like a weekend home improvements project. A future phase of St. Joseph’s EPA compliance was supposed to involve a 14-mile tunnel, built into the bedrock, to store water that can be treated and released into the Missouri River. The $300 million project met every definition of boondoggle, because the majority of sewage overflows are addressed in the project that’s now underway, for about half of the price.

“As of today, it is no longer in our program,” Clements said.

In Washington, that city is talking about renegotiating with the EPA while it’s in the process of building the second of three massive tunnels to store water from its aging sewage system. The cost? A mere $2.7 billion.

Here in St. Joseph, where the city took more of a wait-and-see approach on the mother of all tunnels, we should be thankful that the talk is of not starting at all.

The early bird doesn’t always get the worm.