It’s easy to write a check or to tell someone “yes.” When you’re dealing with public money, it’s even easier.

The St. Joseph School District is learning that saying “no” is a whole different ballgame. It’s even harder when eliminating some service, privilege or expectation that’s been enjoyed for years.

The St. Joseph Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to eliminate open enrollment at the district’s three public high schools. That means a student in the Central district will no longer be able to attend Lafayette or Benton, and so on and so on for various transfer combinations at the high school level. Existing high school students, however, can stay at the school they currently attend.

For a city where many profess to prefer neighborhood schools, the one across town retains a certain allure. District statistics show that more than 100 students took advantage of intradistrict transfers to a different high school. The board’s decision, which is unlikely to be reversed because none of those who voted yes are up for re-election, will be unpopular to some.

That doesn’t mean it’s the wrong decision.

Sometimes, athletics seem to drive a student’s desire to transfer, at least unofficially. In our opinion, this a bad reason for a student to choose a school and a suspect motivator for district policy. A transfer for academic reasons is more justified, so for this policy change to work, the district will need to ensure that equal opportunities exist at all three high schools.

That isn’t a claim that can be made right now.

It is unrelated, but worth noting, that the decision to end open enrollment came the same day that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in Jefferson City, Missouri, to promote, among other things, freedom of choice in choosing a school. She was speaking in terms of choice between public and private or charter schools, an issue that’s probably anathema to most district administrators.

Freedom of choice does one of two things. It either creates a climate of competitiveness and constant improvement, or it allows problems to be shuffled around and tough decisions to be avoided.

In St. Joseph, the ability to choose between public high schools has done the latter. The best rationale for the elimination of open enrollment isn’t that no one else seems to be doing it. It’s that open enrollment amounts to a policy of appeasement that keeps everyone happy but postpones the day of reckoning for what our schools need.

Was the elimination of open enrollment a gutsy call or a tone-deaf decision? The answer won’t be found on the athletic field. It will be found in the classroom, if the district can use the policy change as a mechanism for school improvement.