The final chapter of the Lisa Montgomery story covered some familiar territory as the woman was put to death in the early morning hours of Jan. 13.

An eager president anxious to ramp up federal executions, a small town that gets more than its share of tragedy, the novelty of a female getting executed and the harrowing retelling of abuse that the condemned woman experienced while growing up.

All of this has some basis in fact. But in the rush to remind us how the small town of Skidmore has a history of weird news or to describe Montgomery’s difficult upbringing, it’s easy to forget the hopeful young woman who lies buried just outside the small town in rural Nodaway County, whose grave is decorated with little angel statuettes.

The murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett was tragic in its timing, her life ending just one month prior to the expected birth of her first child. It was gruesome in its detail. The 23-year-old woman was strangled with a cord before Montgomery used a jagged knife to cut open her abdomen and remove the baby. When the pain caused Stinnett to revive, she was strangled again.

It was chilling in its degree of planning. Montgomery befriended Stinnett over the internet and expressed interest in buying some puppies. She made what authorities believe was a dry run to Skidmore the day before and brought along a hospital-grade umbilical cord clamp. She and Stinnett played with puppies in the yard before the murder. Afterward, Montgomery tried to pin responsibility on her brother, but authorities found that he was in another state meeting with a probation officer.

Does this mean that Montgomery deserved to die? That’s an issue for the courts and, in this case, a jury that heard 11 days of testimony before rejecting Montgomery’s insanity plea. Does it mean she deserves forgiveness? That is an issue for God.

It does mean that those who focus on the unfairness of it all should never lose sight of the real victims in this case: a young woman who never got to hold her baby girl. A father who lives with the void, and a girl, now a teenager, who survived but must comprehend the knowledge that her own birthday is a day of such tragedy and pain.

Let’s hope that the end of this story brings some peace to those involved.