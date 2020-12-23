Sometimes you have to take all these online studies with a grain of salt.

Recent studies have ranked St. Joseph as a middling place to raise a family and a terrible place to leave the keys in your vehicle. St. Joseph came in 22nd in one website’s listing of the 25 best places to visit in Missouri, trailing tourism hotspots like Lee’s Summit and Rolla. Maybe it’s just an honor to be nominated.

But a national study that bestows high marks for manufacturing deserves to be taken seriously, despite the eye rolls that tend to follow this kind of thing. SmartAsset, a technology and finance company with a very regrettable name, analyzed 387 metro areas and called St. Joseph the number one place in the country to work in manufacturing.

St. Joseph compared favorably in terms of unemployment, with the 16th lowest rate in the nation at 3.1%, and percentage of workforce engaged in manufacturing, at nearly 25%. That’s the 18th-highest rate of manufacturing employment in the country.

What about wages, critics might ask? St. Joseph came in lower compared to other metro areas but still in the upper half, 145th out of 387 metro areas, with 7.6% growth from 2015 to 2018. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which leads economic development efforts, said the city’s wage growth compares favorably to most metropolitan areas in Missouri.

St. Joseph has seen its share of manufacturing job loss, especially in the 1990s and early 2000 when large employers like Quaker Oats and MeadWestvaco left town. This was big news at the time, but what was less noticeable was how St. Joseph was able to weather a storm that decimated 5 million manufacturing jobs in the United States since 1997.

This happened in ways that were less eye-catching than those big plant closings. Facilities became more nimble and technology oriented, with employees who are more likely to be hired with an associate’s degree than just a high school diploma. Gone are the massive factories that employ hundreds of people from high school to retirement, although four of the city’s 10 largest employers are engaged in skilled manufacturing or food processing.

St. Joseph still has work to do, like getting more managers and white-collar professionals to live in St. Joseph, improving infrastructure and helping the workforce adapt to changing demands in terms of technology and skills. A recent government report shows that Buchanan County’s gross domestic product increased 1% last year, before the pandemic, which was a lower rate than the two previous years but still in the top 10 statewide.

But the fact remains St. Joseph is not a down-on-its luck blue-collar town but a city that still makes things and sells them to the world. That should be a source of pride.