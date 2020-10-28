Paul Buchheit, the lead developer for Gmail, pitched the phrase “Don’t be evil” for Google’s code of conduct because he thought it would be difficult to remove.

“It’s also a bit of a jab at a lot of the other companies, especially our competitors, who at the time, in our opinion, were kind of exploiting the users to some extent,” he said in a 2007 interview.

Buchheit turned out to be wrong. In 2018, Google removed the phrase from its code of conduct. Now, the company faces an antitrust lawsuit and ongoing public scrutiny.

The lawsuit contends that Google worked with competitors to squeeze out other search engines on Apple and Android devices by making Google the default search. In many ways, the lawsuit is similar to one against Microsoft in 2001, in which the government alleged Microsoft took part in anti-competitive behavior by bundling its Internet Explorer browser with its Windows operating system. If you’re wondering how that went, just ask Netscape, which stopped supporting its browser in 2008.

The most damning evidence of antitrust behavior are contracts between Google and Apple, in which the search giant paid the iPhone producer up to $12 billion in ad revenue per year to make Google the default search on iPhones.

The same year Google removed “Don’t be evil” from its code of conduct, Google and Apple CEOs met to figure out how they could drive revenue. A post-meeting email contained this tidbit: ”Our vision is that we work as if we are one company.”

Our fear is that the lawsuit is too little and too late. Their dominance in search is unmatched, and it’s unlikely to change since search engines rely on volume to offer the best results. Google, along with Facebook, owns the digital advertising market.

Google made $4.7 million off news content in 2018, none of which it produced. A chart of local news revenue looks like a car going off a cliff, the edge conveniently located at Google’s founding. Other companies in Silicon Valley have set a dangerous precedent. Users demand content be posted for free on Facebook, forgetting that local journalists produce the news, not coders in California.

The true evil isn’t the drought they caused in local news revenue, but in the way Silicon Valley achieved it. If you ever wonder how all these services — email, social media, search — are free, just take a look at your cookies. These browser files store vast amounts of data and serve it back to websites for personalized ad and content. You are the product Silicon Valley sells.

Until the market is reconfigured to allow for better competition, there’s not much you can do to prevent this. Google is still the best search engine and Facebook is still the best way to keep up to date with family and friends at a distance. Perhaps knowledge is power, and being aware of the devil makes the deal we made a little less bitter.