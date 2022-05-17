Think about watching the blood moon move through the sky ever so slowly the other night. Then, slow it down by weeks and months and you’ve got a sense of the glacial pace of neighborhood redevelopment in St. Joseph.
Nearly three years ago, Gov. Mike Parson came to the city on a warm summer day to sign a bill that enabled a land bank in St. Joseph.
The governor doesn’t visit every day (although for a while it seemed like Jay Nixon did), so there was excitement all around that the city was going to finally get a handle on the problem of vacant, rundown buildings in old neighborhoods. The bill allowed the city to create a public board to purchase blighted property in the county’s delinquent tax sale and then sell them to well-meaning owners for redevelopment.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for people to do a little bit more to clean their towns up a little bit, and I think that’ll be a good thing at the end of the day,” Parson said in his remarks at the bill-signing ceremony.
Today, that kind of optimistic talk seems so 2019. There were hints of progress, like when the land bank finally sold its first two properties, but then one of those structures burned down. That might sum up the problem of St. Joseph and blighted properties in a nutshell.
Maybe the built-in flaw is that despite the legislation, the money and the good intent, there’s one key element that may have been overlooked the day the governor rolled into town. Even if the land bank does acquire an eyesore, someone has to be willing to step up and not just buy it but fix it up. In the past, it hasn’t seemed like there were a lot of takers.
The other problem is just the scale of the blight, which is obvious whenever you drive through some of St. Joseph’s older neighborhoods. It will be hard to make a dent.
So the wait continues for the land bank to make its mark. St. Joseph’s planning and community development director gets understatement of the year consideration when he tells our reporter, “The board has taken a different approach into acquiring properties, so at this point, we’ve acquired a limited amount of property at this time.”
The City Council was poised Monday night to vote on $1.9 million in American Rescue Act funding to establish an urban homestead program that, unlike the land bank, has some power of eminent domain to acquire abandoned properties. In theory, that could put some teeth into the promises to clean up and revitalize older neighborhoods.
But the council delayed its vote. Be patient, folks. At least it’s nearly summer. The vacant house fires won’t start up in full force until the weather cools in the fall.
