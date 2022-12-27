For many of us, the holiday season is more than a mad rush of shopping, cooking and decorating. It’s a chance to create cherished Christmas memories with family and friends.
As the season draws to a close, it’s worth contemplating that those memories aren’t pleasant for everyone. The holidays can be a time of emotional struggle for those who are lonely or have lost a loved one during the year.
On the more material side, the season creates tremendous stress for those who are living in poverty and worrying about being able to provide for their children at Christmas. Images of excess can lead to a feeling that everyone is feeling the joy except you.
Fortunately, the community has a long tradition of providing for those in need. Agencies like the Salvation Army, with its annual Kettle Campaign, and AFL-CIO Community Services, through its local Adopt-A-Family program, have become more than just a fixture in the cacophony of hustle and bustle. Countless churches, organizations and individuals also raise money or buy gifts to help those in need at this time of year.
They are a lifeline because they step up to provide real support to individuals and families. The Adopt-A-Family program, in particular, takes an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to do what’s necessary to make sure every kid has something under the tree on Christmas morning.
For nearly 40 years, Adopt-A-Family has been rising to the challenge during times of flooding, war, economic collapse or skyrocketing inflation. The program has helped more than 80,000 people in four decades, with 806 families applying for adoption in 2022. It went down to the wire again this year, but the vast majority of families were adopted and others were provided for through the organization’s gift room.
The community should be appreciative that programs like Adopt-A-Family can answer the call year after year. It’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted as we prepare to box up Christmas 2022 and move on to the new year.
For the first 11 months of 2023, it’s worth asking why so many people are struggling financially and in need of help around the end of the year. This is a city with plentiful jobs but also a poverty rate that consistently exceeds the national average. The community needs to identify reasons and possible solutions in a way that is constructive and doesn’t demean or blame those who are poor.
That’s the issue for the next 11 months. In the final month of the year, it’s important to put those issues aside and do everything possible to provide for those who are in need. Thankfully, that’s what happened again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.