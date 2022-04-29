If you’re marketing a city, be careful about telling everyone you’ve got well-maintained streets. Isn’t that the baseline, rather than the distinguishing characteristic?
Streets, safety and schools are more of a starting point, sort of like a café that advertises its coffee as steaming hot. It’s not necessarily the selling point.
Surely St. Joseph has a great need to maintain infrastructure, improve schools and keep the public safe, but not at the expense of overlooking other amenities that potentially set the city apart in a competition among other cities. It’s a competition largely defined by amenities
With St. Joseph, two things that set the city apart are its Downtown and its green spaces. Downtown is a work in progress — better than at its nadir but not what it used to be — but it’s at least a relatively defined area for the city to focus attention and money if that’s what policymakers decide to do.
Green space is a trickier issue, even with the passage of a $50 million parks tax last year. That’s because green space extends into every single quadrant of the city, as best illustrated in the Parkway and urban trails that snake from north to south and east to west.
St. Joseph has spent some pretty good money on urban trails, including the $1.5 million River Bluff Trail which will extend for 12 to 15 miles. There also are offshoot mountain bike trails and a pedestrian bridge. A grand opening for all this is planned for around Memorial Day.
Sometimes the reflexive argument is to ignore amenities like urban trails and just try to fill more potholes or build more sidewalks. This misses a couple of points. First, the city managed to patch 2,100 potholes in its previous budget year. Much of the money for urban trails comes from grants targeted for that specific purpose. In addition, hotel-motel tax revenue has to go to riverfront improvements like River Bluff Trail and the capital-improvement tax has to be spent on the things that voters were told it would be spent on.
None of this is meant to diminish the importance of quality education, safe streets or even hot coffee. It’s only to suggest that if you’re offering what everyone else is offering, then maybe you’re not offering enough.
To some, an urban trail might be a road to nowhere, but to others it is an oasis amid the concrete, a means of escaping the city without ever having to leave it.
It’s worth the investment. Better urban trails, like the one set to open in St. Joseph, help make St. Joseph better than average.
