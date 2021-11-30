You could see this one coming. At Monday’s City Council meeting, frustration boiled over regarding the future of Interstate 229 in Downtown St. Joseph.
For those with a stake in the outcome, it’s sort of like being stuck on a highway to nowhere for about seven years. Councilman Brian Myers summed up the feeling. “We’re tired of getting jerked around,” he said.
The council’s exasperation is on the mark. The debate over the future of I-229 has gone on too long, only to leave a sense that the outcome is predetermined. The double-decker bridge is coming down in favor of some kind of at-grade solution that’s cheaper to maintain.
If that’s so, then the Missouri Department of Transportation needs to show its cards.
But there’s also a feeling that some on the council, possibly a majority, will stubbornly cling to the notion that the existing bridge design is essential for the future of St. Joseph. But is it?
Supporters say that taking down the double-decker bridge will kill Downtown. They fail to notice that this part of the city was thriving when the planning for Interstate 229 began in 1957. Things didn’t go so well after full completion in 1986.
If the bridge was essential to Downtown’s vitality, one would assume that a hotel would flourish in that part of the city. But the former Holiday Inn/Red Lion sits vacant and boarded up, within walking distance of an exit ramp from I-229. Clearly, other factors are at play.
Councilmembers also fear that a loss of interstate status will somehow permanently besmirch St. Joseph’s reputation. Here, a look at recent history provides some context. St. Joseph’s population in 1950, in the good old days before the interstate, was 78,588. Today, it’s 74,074.
We’re not saying the double-decker caused a slow population decline. We’re just saying that nostalgia and necessity are not the same things.
Councilman P.J. Kovac does raise a good point when he asks whether the traffic frustrations associated with the current maintenance on I-229 are a harbinger of a post-double-decker future.
Martin Liles, MoDOT’s district engineer, said the current mess would only become the norm if the bridge is dismantled without a viable alternative in place. He also suggested that Highway 36 and the Belt Highway are examples of non-interstate routes that effectively handle more traffic than I-229 in some sections.
One thing he didn’t mention is that this council took at crack a Downtown traffic flow and turned the area into a confusing maze of four-way stops interspersed with two-way stops.
The council has a role in I-229’s future, but this might not be the crowd that provides the best advice on traffic solutions.
