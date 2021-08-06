Simone Biles.
There, we said it. You’re reading now, aren’t you?
Many have commented on the U.S. gymnast, described by some as the G.O.A.T. of her sport, and her decision to pull out of most of her Olympic events. She has accomplished a lot and endured a lot, so she has a right to do what she thinks is best for herself and her team. Perhaps time will lend a different perspective, as it often does with difficult decisions.
It’s hard to quibble with what she did in Japan, but it’s also tough to comprehend this amount of attention focused on one of 11,000 athletes competing in the Summer Olympics. Her bronze medal on the beam was treated like something from the movie “Chariots of Fire.”
Maybe the Summer Olympics are just too big, with 33 sports, up from 26 in 2012. In 1896, the modern games were started with just five sports: Track and field, cycling, fencing, gymnastics and swimming. There are now medals awarded for 3-on-3 basketball (perhaps future Olympians are at the Bode Sports Complex right now), climbing, skateboarding (future Olympians at empty parking garages right now) and BMX cycling.
The next summer games will bring breakdancing and kiteboarding, with talk of squash, bowling and cricket in future games. Maybe “The Dude” will finally win a gold medal.
So news outlets, many of which act like they only follow sports every four years, are left looking for that day’s story amid a cacophony of athletes experiencing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Biles, a marquee name in one of the marquee Olympic sports, fits the bill.
But in this singular focus, much is missed. Here’s just a sample: swimmer Katie Ledecky has now won more gold medals than any female U.S. Olympian, Nevin Harrison won gold in canoeing after hip dysplasia ended her promising track career, the U.S. won its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo, two 13-year-old girls won gold medals in skateboarding, the Philippines won its first gold medal in anything, Japan upset China in table tennis, Poland won gold in the first-ever mixed 4x400 relay (two men and two women) and an Italian came out of nowhere to win the 100 meters, arguably the most coveted title in sports.
There are plenty of other storylines to follow in the Olympics if you just look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.