There’s nothing particularly American about flouting social distancing requirements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron decried images of Parisians taking carefree strolls in parks and chatting away in cafes, despite orders to avoid close contact. A stronger national lockdown followed.

Here in the United States, we at least have the advantage of seeing how this disaster unfolded in other countries, from east to west, like the sun moving across the sky. We can see plainly what’s coming, so there’s not much excuse for failing to take action.

By and large, people have done what is necessary, which in many cases is to turn their homes into a base for work or study. We have asked what our country wants of us and it is ... to do nothing.

Yet those images still pop up in our part of the world, not of cafe scenes but of revelers out on St. Patrick’s Day or college students living it up on spring break.

Let’s get one thing clear, there are plenty of responsible millennials and younger people out there, as well as baby boomers who still take unacceptable risks. But the images raise legitimate concerns that too many young people display a cavalier attitude about this virus, possibly because it tends to impact the elderly more seriously and possibly because of the bullet-proof mentality that comes with youth.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis dispels that notion. The CDC reports that younger people contract COVID-19 at the same rate as older Americans. While health outcomes are worst among the elderly, it’s a mistake to assume that the young get away with a case of the sniffles.

The CDC found that 20% of COVID-19 patients between the ages of 20 and 44 require hospitalization, a higher rate than the seasonal flu. The other 80% can still act as carriers who endanger those at risk, including grandparents or friends and family with compromised immunity. It that worth a trip to the bar or the beach?

This is why social distancing is necessary.

This is really about human nature more than anything. When you get down to it, a younger person who ignores social distancing recommendations has much in common with a boomer who scoffs at the perils of climate change because it’s considered someone else’s problem in the future. Both attitudes are selfish and short-sighted, in their own ways.

So next time you see a group of hipsters carrying on like its 2019, go ahead and flip that sweeping “OK, boomer” phrase that’s meant to paint an entire demographic as out of touch. It now goes like this: “OK, millennial.”

Or think of the words of Kurt Cobain, who was too old to be a millennial but could have written the soundtrack for these dark days.

“I feel stupid. And contagious.”