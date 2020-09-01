Serving on the St. Joseph City Council can be a thankless job.

Officeholders give up their free time to attend multiple meetings every week. They are subject to public scrutiny, even abuse in some instances. On an issue like face masks, there’s no way to please everyone.

Those elected to the council do this for $550 a month, with the mayor getting a little extra.

For this four-year arrangement, each one of these elected officials deserves our thanks. In exchange, St. Joseph citizens can ask for three things in return: That council members act with honesty, that they are responsive to their constituents and that they don’t embarrass the city.

For Councilman Kent O’Dell, it’s two out of three. It’s up to the citizens of St. Joseph to determine whether that’s good enough.

O’Dell, an at-large member of the council, was named the city’s deputy mayor in 2018, despite an undercurrent of worry that maybe those tie-dye shirts and shorts wouldn’t always put St. Joseph in a good light.

Those concerns were misplaced. Since taking office, O’Dell presents a voice of common sense that’s easily overlooked because of his affable nature.

But now photos have emerged of O’Dell wearing blackface at a Halloween party in 2012, well into his adult years and two years before he was first elected to the council. The image of O’Dell, with his tongue stuck out as he plays the role of Aunt Jemima, is wildly inappropriate and embarrassing.

Perhaps the council’s hands are tied on this matter and O’Dell’s fate should ultimately be up to voters in 2022, should he choose to seek another term. In a broader sense, this is about us as much as O’Dell, since the elected leadership is a reflection of the city as a whole.

Will this be brushed off as Spanky being Spanky, or will people demand a higher standard? Will fingers be pointed at those who dug up this photo, possibly for political reasons, or will blame rest with the person who chose to depict a demeaning image of a Black woman? Is it acceptable now that Justin Trudeau did something similar?

Some will say O’Dell’s critics should shut up and fill some potholes, but we would contend that civic leadership is about more than putting asphalt into a hole.

Every fall, young people visit City Hall and hear from municipal officials at Student in City Government Day. The younger students display an almost quaint sense of awe as they sit in the mayor’s chair and pound the gavel.

How does a child get from this level of admiration to an adult who sees politicians as distrustful at worst and buffoons at best? There’s no one thing, but a politician dressed in blackface is a pretty big pothole on the road to respect.

O’Dell owes everyone an apology.