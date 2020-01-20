Crime statistics tell us as much about personal psychology as criminology.

A St. Joseph Police Department report showed a year-over-year decease in most broad categories of crime, including murder, robbery, burglary and aggravated assault. Overall, violent crime dropped 21 percent.

The big outlier was vehicle thefts, which increased 12 percent from 2018 to 2019. This would suggest there’s more to resolving this particular problem then helicopter enforcement and urging the public to lock vehicle doors.

But the statistics don’t lie. Overall, crime rates dropped in 2019, as did many of the most serious categories of crime, but this reality doesn’t seem to translate into a feeling of safety and security among the general public. Right around the time these statistics were released, the city experienced two separate shootings that sent victims to the hospital.

These incidents can’t be sugarcoated, but they don’t merit the calls to get out of St. Joseph because of a perception that crime is getting worse. Where do you propose to go? Kansas City, after at least 145 homicides in 2019, saw two people killed and more than 15 injured in a shooting at a bar Sunday night.

St. Joseph recorded two homicides in all of 2019, down from six in 2018. The governor held a summit on urban gun violence late last year that didn’t include St. Joseph, a snub that won’t generate many complaints in these parts.

In looking back at 2019, the numbers explain the trend, but they don’t necessarily capture the deeply personal nature of crime. This is true for those who are directly impacted by crime and for those who watch the news or follow the scanner traffic with a growing sense of unease.

This year’s crime report should soothe some of that unease or serve as a counter to those internet reports that sometimes use older data to compare cities for safety. Police Chief Chris Connally, in interviews after release of the annual crime summary, struck an appropriate middle ground. He seemed to refrain from taking a “we’re a safe city” victory lap but correctly noted that the dial moved in the right direction in most categories of crime.

Taken from a bird’s-eye view, the latest crime statistics would bolster claims that St. Joseph remains a safe place to live and work. Maybe not as safe as many of us would like it to be, but also not as bad as some of the larger metro areas where gun violence becomes a regular occurrence.

It’s easy to say that everything’s OK or to declare that a decline in crime rates is fake news. Somewhere in between, a truth exists in these numbers. It’s a realty we find encouraging.