At one point in the spring, 91% of the world’s students were not in the classroom because of the coronavirus. That amounts to 1.6 billion young people, according to data from UNESCO.

Many of those students have since returned to their schools, but it’s fair to say that a disruption of this magnitude is unprecedented in the history of modern education. It’s also certain that the ramifications will be felt for years to come.

In terms of academic development, the gaps can at least be tracked through testing and teacher observation. There’s something almost soothingly impersonal about a number on a piece of paper.

The real terror comes with the unknown, or what can’t be measured or identified. An extended school closure could make it harder to intervene when a child is suffering some sort of trauma, a reality that’s so disconcerting it’s almost easier to ignore it than to deal with it.

Teachers and other school officials are mandatory reporters, meaning they are legally obligated to tell authorities about any reasonable suspicion of child abuse or neglect. If you think it’s hard to teach beginning algebra over Zoom, imagine trying to get a child to tell you about something truly awful.

Amid this reality, the American Academy of Pediatrics cited the risks of social isolation in calling for students to return to school as soon as possible.

“Lengthy time away from school ... often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression and suicidal ideation,” the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, wrote in the summer.

Last weekend, the local children’s advocacy center, known as Voices of Courage, held a fundraiser that involved volunteers rappelling off the Hillyard building in Downtown St. Joseph. Organizers hope to demonstrate that the courage of jumping off a building — with a safety harness — pales in comparison to what children muster to confront instances of abuse and neglect in their lives.

Officials with Voices of Courage could recount statistics showing that it happens all too often. What they can’t tell us is how many are out there who still haven’t taken the plunge off the building, hoping there’s a strong safety rope in the presence of a sympathetic ear to listen to their story, take action and try to begin a healing process.

Perhaps it’s unsettling that Voices of Courage remains so vital to the wellbeing of children in our community. What’s even more unsettling is how the coronavirus makes this kind of organization even more essential today.