For St. Joseph, the 139th Airlift Wing is often described as an economic engine and a feather in the community’s cap.
With a workforce of more than 1,600, the Air National Guard is the fourth-largest employer in St. Joseph. A 2021 report put the Airlift Wing’s economic impact at $224 million, with $72 million in wages and $20 million in capital investment.
If an outsider asks about St. Joseph, the Airlift Wing and its presence at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is going to be one of the main talking points. It is a source of pride, so much so that Rosecrans becomes a popular destination for politicians who want to show support for St. Joseph and the military.
The latest visit came last Friday when U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., arrived to talk up federal funds secured for the guard’s fleet of C-130 transport planes. The $265.5 million investment will modernize propellers and engines in the C-130 Hercules, an aircraft that does much of the heavy lifting in the transport of personnel and equipment across the globe.
During Blunt’s press event, talk quickly turned to his thoughts on Ukraine. In terms of direct military action, the United States has stayed out of the most serious conflict in Europe since World War II, imposing sanctions against Russia and promising arms for Ukrainians engaged in heroic resistance against Russia’s larger invading force.
But Blunt, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made it clear that the U.S. has a role to play in standing up to Vladimir Putin and bolstering NATO allies that share a historical distrust of Russian expansionism.
“What you don’t want to do is let Putin in Europe or the Chinese in Asia believe that we will not maintain our commitments,” the senator said.
Here is where the 139th and Rosecrans becomes more than a source of pride or a creator of jobs. Those of us in the civilian world don’t know to what purpose those lumbering planes take to the sky. When the U.S. military was heavily involved in Afghanistan and Iraq, the guard used to make vague references to Southwest Asia when a unit departed. The public could easily figure out that it was not a pleasure trip.
Who knows what, if any role the local unit plays right now as the U.S. attempts to respond to Russia’s aggression? But Blunt’s visit, at this fraught moment in history, shows that economic growth and community pride are only secondary benefits of large-scale investment in the 139th Airlift Wing.
Since the last major war in Europe, the United States has risen to the challenge of protecting democracy in distant lands and maintaining security at home. Located far from the conflict in Ukraine, the 139th plays its own role to that effect.
