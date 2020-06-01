A voter could find plenty of reasons to not participate in today’s election.

There’s the coronavirus and a fear of getting COVID-19 at a crowded polling station. There’s the sense that the bigger issues, the national races for president and control of Congress, come later in the year. Finally, it’s hard to feel enthused about anything after viewing scenes of anger, turmoil and destruction all across the country.

We said there were reasons, not good reasons. Today, more than ever, it’s important to get to the polls in Missouri to decide races on hyper-local issues. In St. Joseph, voters will pick two new members to the St. Joseph Board of Education, decide on $20 million in bonds to fix ailing bridges and weigh in on minor but important alterations to the charter governing municipal government.

The polling sites will be safe, probably as safe as a grocery store and safer than a hair salon. It will certainly be safer than a pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks or an urban street protest of police brutality.

In Buchanan County, election volunteers will wear masks, and polling sites will include plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfectant and more masks for the public. Voters will notice sneeze guards and tape to clearly mark off social distancing boundaries.

If you’re still worried about picking up that pencil to fill in an oval, remember that the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance indicates that COVID-19 is most likely to be spread from person-to-person, not on a hard surface.

Calling this election unimportant is an equally flimsy argument. In the Board of Education race, six candidates are seeking to fill two positions, not because they’re angry at past district actions but because they recognize the importance of public education for our children and this community.

The winners will join the board at a critical time. Schools across the country are looking at reduced state and local revenue as the economy takes a nose-dive. In St. Joseph, talk of facility upgrades are on the back-burner, but the problem of falling enrollment hasn’t gone away.

Finally, images of burning buildings, tear gas and a knee to the neck are enough to make anyone want to stay home, not out of fear but out of despair. Don’t give in to it.

This country desperately needs healing. We need to start resolving problems with dialogue and empathy, not Twitter salvos and confrontation.

Voting is a big part of solving problems peacefully. Walking to a election booth, filling out your ballot, walking out with no fuss and accepting the results, that’s what we need. If you think this election is boring, so be it.

We need boring right now. Vote.