Imagine the surprise of a rural Buchanan County homeowner who makes a routine vandalism report and none other than Sheriff Bill Puett arrives at the door.
Either this is a really small county or that’s some really good service from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. In reality, Puett, just elected to his second term as sheriff, is known to take a few road patrol shifts because his department is so understaffed.
This could be a badge of honor. The public loves a chief executive with an all-hands-on-deck attitude. Who wouldn’t derive some pleasure from seeing Jeff Bezos spend a shift hoisting packages in the distribution center?
But in a county of this size, a sheriff who spends too much time doing the work of an entry-level deputy might reveal a deeply flawed organization. A leader’s job is the lead and drive policy. Otherwise, a boss risks getting bogged down in daily minutia.
That could start to change with voter approval Tuesday of a quarter-cent sales tax to fund salary increases and create up to 17 positions in the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. More than 70% of voters supported the measure, despite a campaign that could be described as under the radar. This is a testament to the public’s support of law enforcement and the desire for safe communities.
The increased revenue, more than $3 million a year, allows the sheriff’s office to increase pay in an attempt to retain deputies who have a tendency to head to higher-paying departments nearby. That becomes even more important with a new law that eliminates the residency requirement for officers in the Kansas City Police Department. They are now allowed to live within 30 miles of the Kansas City limits, which could make it easier for a former deputy to commute from southern Buchanan County to work for the KCPD.
The KCPD has about 150 open positions, a number that illustrates how challenging recruitment is for local law enforcement, even after the passage of the sales tax. In 2013, St. Joseph voters approved a half-cent public safety tax that, among other things, provided money to add 18 to 20 new police officers in the city.
Two things are worth noting in the aftermath of the adoption of this 2013 tax, which garnered 55% voter support at the time.
One is that a random person can’t be hired off the street to work in law enforcement. It took the St. Joseph Police Department about five years to get its influx of officers hired, trained and on the street.
It also should be noted that, even with the additional taxpayer support, crime rates in St. Joseph increased in some significant categories after 2013. This law enforcement funding should be welcome, but it also should be greeted with a sense of patience and reality.
