You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes that a starting salary of $25,000 is acceptable for those charged with teaching our children.
The question isn’t whether Missouri’s embarrassingly low salary floor should be raised, but by how much and who should shoulder the burden. Legislation to boost the minimum to $38,000 is long overdue, but advocates tend to gloss over a stubborn reality of how education is funded in Missouri.
It’s the local taxpayers, not Uncle Sam or Jefferson City, who provide the bulk of support for local schools. The St. Joseph School District, on its website, gives the public useful and easy-to-digest information on its budget, its tax rate and its major sources of revenue. The district in St. Joseph gets 44% of its revenue from local taxes, compared to 31% from the state and 22% from the federal government.
Given this ratio, and the way that federal and sometimes state money comes with strings attached, it stands to reason that it’s local taxpayers who have the greatest responsibility to ensure that teachers are getting a decent wage. In short, there’s nothing to stop a district, either through a levy issue or some sort of reallocation of priorities, from raising teacher pay well above the $25,000 threshold.
This is what happens in St. Joseph, where recent board action put the minimum teacher salary at $38,700, or in Kansas City, where the salary minimum is $46,650. Whether that’s enough is a matter of debate, but it’s unclear how much the state minimum is going to come to the rescue for these districts.
Smaller districts, many in rural areas, should pay their teachers more but would have trouble with a state mandate that carries little in the way of long-term funding support. But taxpayers in Kansas City or St. Joseph would be right to question state aid that boosts the minimum in some districts while others provide more support on their own. A major contributor to lagging teacher salaries isn’t state income tax cuts, which is the argument du jour, but depopulation and eroding tax base in rural areas and some cities.
The biggest income tax cut in Missouri history took effect in January, yet teacher pay is a problem that has existed for decades, including several years with a Democratic governor who didn’t share Mike Parson’s penchant for cutting revenue. While Missouri lawmakers would be wise to assess the longer-term impact of the 2022 tax cuts before engaging in another round in 2023, it’s also worth noting there are seven states that have no income tax.
All of them manage to have a higher minimum teacher’s salary than Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.