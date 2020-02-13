And then there were three.

A judge approved T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint this week, a move that signals a coming end to a two-year antitrust battle and reduces the big four telecom companies to just three.

The deal should raise concern in Kansas City, where Sprint remains a notable corporate presence despite significant layoffs over the years. It’s hard to imagine the Big 12 Basketball Tournament played at the T-Mobile Center.

Consumers, though, might take a more sanguine view. True, there is one fewer major wireless provider, but this doesn’t have to mean a backslide to the lumbering days of Ma Bell and rotary dials. Consumers want low prices and competition, but they also demand the kind of 5G upgrades that have been promised for years. This makes the Sprint-T-Mobile deal something that was not only necessary, but inevitable.

Even though Sprint was sitting on a large stockpile of wireless radio licenses, it was hard to envision this smaller competitor keeping up with the kind of infrastructure improvements that are needed to usher in the next generation of faster speeds that enable new wireless applications in the home, in the workplace and even in the automobile. The company, already a third the size of Verizon and AT&T, was losing customers and was only going to get so far on clever advertisements.

The attorneys general of 13 states, all Democrats, tried to block the merger on the basis of reduced competition and higher prices. J.D. Power and Associates found that the average cellphone bill increased 30 percent since 2009, so consumers should be concerned about devoting more money to a technology that’s no longer seen as optional.

But billing isn’t the only frustration for consumers. As Federal Judge Victor Marrero noted acidly in his ruling, neither Verizon nor AT&T are “distinguished for innovation of beneficial customer service.”

Ouch. Buying a cellphone and corresponding data plan has become the high-tech equivalent of dealing with a used-car salesman. You could read a small novel while waiting to talk to someone at a wireless company’s help desk. Good luck deciphering a bill.

These problems get no better or worse in a world of three major wireless companies. What makes the frustrations easier to swallow is a more reliable connection and faster download speeds. The marriage of T-Mobile and Sprint doesn’t guarantee that, but it makes it more likely.

In the end, disruption impacts costs and service more than either antitrust suits or mergers. This is what happened to the cable industry with streaming and the cab industry with Uber.

A merger of T-Mobile and Sprint doesn’t amount to disruption, but in the near term a stronger third wheel is better for consumers.