The disruptive potential of the coronavirus was on full display when the St. Joseph School District canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday because of staff sicknesses.
It may be tempting to point to the Missouri attorney general’s legal crusade against masks, but now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a cloth mask doesn’t provide as much protection if it’s loose fitting or doesn’t cover the the nose, mouth or chin. The CDC now recommends an N-95 mask or some other type of high-filtration respirator that you’re unlikely to find in a school setting.
You could point to teachers’ unions that don’t want to take the risk. However, this was not a case of the powerful union in Chicago leaving students and parents in the lurch with a preemptive work stoppage that lacked consensus.
In St. Joseph, the district had to play the hand it was dealt with a strain that is so virulent it leads to mass absenteeism, even if the symptoms aren’t as serious as earlier versions of the coronavirus. School officials pointed to at least 50 staff members who were expected to be sick on Tuesday, plus a number of bus drivers who were ill, raising concerns about being able to provide transportation.
So St. Joseph joins the ranks of districts in the area and the nation that have been forced to cancel classes because of this recent COVID surge. Similar staffing shortages are putting pressure on hospitals and critical industries ranging from law enforcement to transportation. At the same time, one study finds that 88% of intensive care unit beds already are in use across Missouri.
In two years, we’ve come a long way from shutting down all schools and businesses and wiping down surfaces to stop a virus that is spread through respiratory aerosols or droplets. While much has been learned about the coronavirus, there remains little consensus on how best to deal with it, from masks to vaccine mandates.
Perhaps the omicron variant points to the virus eventually passing from a pandemic to an endemic phase, but that doesn’t mean it’s eliminated or that the risk completely fades way.
Many have remarked that we will need to live with the virus, and that might mean learning to accept inconveniences and a way of life that’s not quite the way it was back in January of 2020 before everything hit.
Maybe one area of agreement could be that entities that take extreme measures because of omicron deserve some degree of patience as COVID-19 remains with us in its latest form.
You never know what the future will bring with COVID-19. Schools, however, may want to go easy on snow days in the next six weeks just to be sure.
