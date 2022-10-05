Former Vice President Dick Cheney once said that “deficits don’t matter.”
What he might have meant is that deficits don’t matter ... to the party in charge. That’s because elected officials have tax cuts to give and government programs to expand. These things keep voters happy in the moment — and therefore increase the chances of re-election.
Ask Liz Truss, the new prime minister of Britain, if deficits matter. Financial markets in that country went ballistic when her initial budget proposal harkened back to the Thatcher-Reagan blueprint of tax cuts and deficit spending to spur growth. It made for a short honeymoon after the pound plummeted and the Bank of England had to intervene.
Things are different on our side of the pond, not because our budget numbers add up but because when it comes to global finance, the dollar is the world’s cleanest dirty shirt. Having the world’s reserve currency has its advantages, but at some point, the bill comes due and somebody has to pay it.
That somebody is probably your children and grandchildren. Anyone who cares about budget deficits, which is anybody who’s not up for re-election, should be concerned about a U.S. Treasury report showing that the gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion. One economist notes that it took the United States 200 years to accumulate its first $1 trillion in national debt but now the red ink grows at a rate of $1 trillion every three months.
This is deeply troubling because higher interest rates, a result of rising inflation, will increase the cost of government borrowing. If interest rates rise just 1 percentage point over current estimates, the cost of servicing the national debt will exceed defense expenditures by 2029, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
It would seem like it’s time to revise the thinking that deficits don’t matter. President Joe Biden believes deficits matter. He can’t stop talking about them.
During last month’s interview on “60 Minutes,” the president boasted that his administration has lowered the deficit by $350 billion in 2021 and by $1 trillion this year. The president is engaging in rhetorical gymnastics.
The Congressional Budget Office previously projected that the deficit would fall by $875 billion in 2021 because emergency pandemic spending was set to lapse. Under Biden’s big-spending domestic agenda, the government saw a more modest decline of $360 billion. The two-year deficit for 2021 and 2022 was supposed to be $3.31 trillion but it’s now trending toward $3.81 trillion, meaning that Biden is taking credit for increasing the national debt (the accumulation of all annual budget deficits) by $500 billion.
Both parties are adept at twisting facts and kicking the can down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.