Northwest Missouri State University got its start as a humble teachers college in 1905.

Today, Northwest has grown into a regional university offering more than 160 undergraduate and graduate degrees. It attracts students from 40 states and 97 of Missouri’s 114 counties.

Today, it makes sense that Northwest would explore ways to expand its impact while remaining true to its roots of providing higher learning that’s both enriching and pragmatic. One way to do that is through a designated statewide mission.

Northwest is seeking approval for a statewide mission in the areas of educator preparation, profession-based learning and emergency and disaster management. Since 1995, state law has provided a framework for the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education to identify “programs of unusual strength” that correlate into a statewide mission for a particular public university.

This may sound like a feather in the cap, but it’s more of an effort to ensure that universities are meeting the needs of its citizens while avoiding costly duplication of services. For instance, the coordinating board did not approve Northwest’s request for a statewide mission in agriculture, citing a similar designation that exists with the University of Missouri and Lincoln University.

But the board did recommend approval of a statewide mission in the other three areas. Northwest, in its application, noted that its emergency and disaster management program is one of only two in the state. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates strong job growth in this field, which is critical to public safety.

Educator preparation is a nod to the university’s historic role of providing well-trained teachers for schools. Profession-based learning has been part of an effort since 2014 to align curriculum in different academic disciplines with the actual job duties and the needs of employers. This is an important focus given the growing cost of earning a college degree.

The final step in achieving this statewide mission is approval from the Missouri Legislature. Two lawmakers from Northwest Missouri, Sen. Dan Hegeman and Rep. Allen Andrews, have submitted bills to this effect. One passed out of committee this week.

This is the type of legislation that tends to fly under the radar as the General Assembly weighs matters of taxation, public safety and budgeting. But it’s also more substantive than a mere license plate design or a designation of an official statewide insect.

It’s an affirmation that Northwest is more than a little university in our corner of the world. It’s an institution with a unique role that benefits the entire state in the 21st century.