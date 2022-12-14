We may never quite know the story of what happened between St. Joseph and Metropolitan Community College.
Plans for Kansas City-based MCC to expand into the Hillyard Technical Center were greeted with tremendous enthusiasm in 2019. But things didn’t go as planned — maybe the pandemic had something to do with that. Then legislation passed in Jefferson City assigned St. Joseph to the service territory of North Central Missouri College, which is based in Trenton and is eager to expand its footprint in Northwest Missouri.
That’s MCC to NCMC if you’re keeping score at home. In sorting it out, the public should understand that this is more than a turf war. St. Joseph is the third-largest manufacturing center in the state and needs access to vocational/technical training to meet company needs and keep its economy growing. Hillyard Technical Center offers that kind of training for high school students, and Missouri Western State University helps fill the void, but there’s no doubt that a two-year community college is a big part of developing a 21st-century workforce.
It would be best to provide that kind of training in St. Joseph, where the majority of jobs are, but a sense of perspective is needed when looking at what’s considered the wider metropolitan area.
A trip from St. Joseph to Savannah, where NCMC is building an expanded campus, takes about 10 minutes or so. If you complain about that kind of commute to someone from Kansas City, Denver or Omaha, Nebraska, you’ll draw a slight chuckle. You’ll look like a rube.
If you mention it to someone from Northwest Missouri, where a longer commute often is required for coursework on NCMC’s Trenton campus or its impressive Northwest Technical School location in Maryville, then you’ll look like a spoiled city slicker.
No, 10 minutes is doable. Kids who live in Country Club Village do it all the time to go to school in Savannah.
The key is for NCMC to work closely with the St. Joseph School District and Missouri Western to complement the strength of each institution. Offering a broad range of programs at convenient times will become necessary. It will be helpful to have a state-of-the-art facility to keep up with the recent expansion at the Hillyard Technical Center.
Fortunately for St. Joseph, North Central’s new location in Savannah is set to begin opening its doors to students in the second week of January, part of a phased launch of this new facility.
The initial indications are that North Central’s Savannah campus will be able to meet the St. Joseph community’s needs for technical and vocational education.
