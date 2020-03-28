Certain St. Joseph employees confronted a harsh verdict last week.

The government deems them “non-essential.” This no doubt comes as a shock to workers who saw themselves as essential: to their families, to their employers and to their own sense of self-worth. One assumes the government will have a different take on things when the COVID-19 crisis subsides and politicians start worrying about revenue shortfalls, an inevitable consequence of the economic slowdown.

This brutal calculus can be traced not to the whims of City Hall but to the Patriot Act of 2001, a sweeping piece of legislation passed after the 9/11 attacks. With an eye on the next disaster, the Department of Homeland Security wanted to help identify workers who were critical to safety, economic security and public health.

This list probably was buried in the federal register, but governments on the state and local level — including St. Joseph — dusted it off and used it as a template in the scramble to strike a balance between maintaining essential services and economic activity with the desire to blunt the virus.

Homeland Security makes it clear that the list should be viewed as nonbinding recommendations to localities. Authorities on the local level make the final determination.

In St. Joseph, Mayor Bill McMurray told our reporter that city authorities “tried to be generous” in the definition of essential. Clearly, a difficult call needed to be made, one that is bound to come with consequences because the government is essentially picking winners and losers. Some small businesses won’t survive if this shelter-in-place order lasts.

In such a monumental decision, the delivery is of some consequence. Last weekend’s announcement caused confusion, with employees from several businesses taking to social media to see if they should bother showing up for work. On Monday, the city issued an update to its original order that included additions to the essential business category, including cleaning services, funeral homes and building repair.

A fair question can be raised as to how these decisions are made. Is it up to the mayor, health director, city manager or the council? Are emergency powers spelled out in the City Charter? People are generally supportive because they know what’s at stake, but anything that makes the decision-making process appear less shadowy would boost buy-in going forward.

Luckily for the city, there are people like Jacinda Wampler. It surely stung to see that her salon couldn’t operate during the shelter-in-place period, but here’s her take: “I’m hoping my financial loss will be others’ gain in health.”

}It wasn’t her choice, but when this crisis is over and people talk about heroes, save some ink for business people like Wampler.