Our newsroom fielded a call the other day that questioned the legality of campaign signs supporting the $107 million school bond issue on next Tuesday’s election ballot.

According to the caller, the signs did not include the “paid for” disclosure required by Missouri law. We took a look and thought, “By golly, it’s not there.” Luckily, we took a photograph because it showed, upon closer inspection, the following wording etched into the lower left-hand corner: “Paid for by Friends of SJSD, Ben Byrd, Treasurer.”

It turns out these signs are in compliance. To be fair, this disclosure seems to be handled in the same “Oh, by the way” manner of the fast-talking TV commercial narrator who tells you about the side effects for a prescription drug. But it’s there.

Part of this understated treatment is stylistic. These signs are designed to catch your eye while driving by at 30 mph, so it’s best to leave the big type for the word “yes,” with a pencil thrown in for good measure to denote that it’s a school measure.

Part of it, though, might be a symptom of a bigger problem. The flaw isn’t with the plan itself. The St. Joseph School District and the Board of Education have made a strong case for the need to operate with two high schools and offered a unique and cost-effective option with the potential purchase and renovation of the existing American Family building.

The problem is more of what one might call an enthusiasm deficit. The best way to get this plan passed would be to find someone well respected from both the North End and the South Side communities who could speak to the importance of improved facilities and more equitable educational experiences for all parts of town. They could use their trust in the community to explain how those kinds of things trump nostalgia, even if it is a bitter pill to swallow. They could mention that the average commute time to work is 17 minutes in St. Joseph, according to census data, and these high school students likely would be in a car for less than that.

Instead, this week a board member discussed the various options for what comes next if this bond measure fails by a wide margin as opposed to a narrow defeat. It’s not exactly how you fire up the base.

This brings us back to the “paid for” disclosure requirement. One benefit is the transparency that it provides on campaign finance matters, although in big statewide races candidates seem to find a way around this.

But there’s another benefit. These disclosures send a signal that a particular campaign or candidate enjoys widespread support.

This school bond shouldn’t be any different, despite the size of the type on the campaign sign. Those who support this measure shouldn’t be shy about telling us why.