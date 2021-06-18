It seems no one walked away happy with the latest possible outcome for the Chicago Great Western Branch Trail.
That’s the way compromise is supposed to work.
There initially were grand plans to take this North End trail to the city limits, where it could eventually connect with a multi-state system. A $200,000 federal grant would help make it possible.
But some property owners raised safety concerns associated with strangers walking on a trail so close to their homes. They did not grant easements.
The debate heated up at meetings two years ago and then seemed to go on the backburner. It returned last Monday at a work session where council members signaled support for a compromise that takes the trail to an endpoint south of the properties in question, near the intersection of Savannah Road and Elm Street.
Throughout this long process, the city’s main fault was its tendency to oversell the economic benefits of trails. They should be considered amenities that improve quality of life, not economic drivers. But recent population trends — see the adjacent editorial — illustrate how St. Joseph needs to explore every option to make itself more attractive and livable, including urban trails.
But this shouldn’t be viewed as a debate on the advisability of urban trails. The central issue was always whether this project harmed a citizen and property owner. The city was obligated to take those claims seriously.
It did. The city acted in good faith here, to the point of forgoing the federal grant and now relying on $85,000 in Capital Improvement Program funding for a trail that will not quite link up with the multi-state system.
There may be an attempt by some to pivot toward a new discussion on trails vs. sidewalks or whether the new endpoint is a “trail to nowhere,” but that’s a different discussion for a different CIP budget.
If the city is confident it answered these neighbors’ core concerns with a new route and possible privacy fencing, then there’s no reason to delay any longer on a version of this trail.
