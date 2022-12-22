This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Old Fire Station No. 8 (copy)

City Councilman Andy Trout wants to turn Fire Station No. 8, 3308 Mitchell Ave., into a guest and event space.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

An old fire station is sort of like an old lighthouse. Both are charming, romantic and unpractical in the 21st century.

Ships navigate with GPS now and fire stations need modern buildings with large bays that can accommodate today’s trucks. It’s also nice to have something larger than a utility closet for firefighters to sleep in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.