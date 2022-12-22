An old fire station is sort of like an old lighthouse. Both are charming, romantic and unpractical in the 21st century.
Ships navigate with GPS now and fire stations need modern buildings with large bays that can accommodate today’s trucks. It’s also nice to have something larger than a utility closet for firefighters to sleep in.
Who wants to live in a lighthouse or do business in an old fire station? Some people will, but it takes money, vision and a willingness to take on a lot of risk.
Andy Trout did just that when he submitted an $80,000 bid to purchase the old city fire station at 3308 Mitchell Ave. The city vacated the station when it built a new one east of the Interstate 29 bridge on Mitchell Avenue.
Trout’s status as a current member of the St. Joseph City Council doesn’t sit well with some who think this purchase of city property doesn’t pass the smell test. Admittedly, the first reaction to Trout’s winning bid was — really? — but his acquisition does pass the smell test because it doesn’t stink all that much.
A councilman buying vacant property on the cheap and flipping it because of inside information on potential development? That would be a conflict of interest.
This is nothing of the sort. Trout is the kind of person St. Joseph residents want on the council — a private citizen, not a career politician — and he is entitled to pursue business ventures if he goes about it the right way.
In this case, the city advertised publicly for proposals and accepted sealed bids that remained sealed in the city finance department until after the deadline. Trout did not participate in city meetings on the issue and abstained from voting at a recent council meeting when his LLC was awarded the bid.
Trout’s was the highest of nine bids, although the city didn’t have to sell to him because the council had sought requests for proposals (RFPs) to determine the highest and best use.
Who knows if Trout’s plan to renovate the old station into a temporary guest and event space is viable or makes sense? But remember, he is paying the city money, not vice versa.
It is up to Trout and the city to make sure this isn’t another example of a developer making promises and not delivering, but other than that there’s nothing wrong with an elected official taking this property off the city’s hands, as long as everything’s done above-board.
In fact, there are plenty of other unused government buildings and former schools out there that should be on the tax rolls and put to private use.
