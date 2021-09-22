Consider, for a moment, the question of whether a tree still makes a sound if no one is present in the forest to hear it fall. All of us have pondered such deep thoughts.
Here’s another existential question, one for our times. What if there’s a job fair and no one bothers to show up?
Last week’s citywide job fair provided ample evidence that this labor market is like none other. In the past, applicants have filled the Civic Arena in search of a new or better job. This year’s event brought lackluster interest to a smaller venue. This should alarm employers who are struggling to fill positions as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The simple response to the problem is that workers need to work and employers need to pay more. But what if the labor shortage is due to something else: a combination of factors, complex ones that can’t easily fit into the reflexive and simplistic arguments that workers are lazy and bosses are cheap?
Start with wages. Any story on a labor shortage brings cries that owners and managers need to pay more. But in the retail and food-service sectors, where teenagers and college students provide the bulk of the workforce, Missouri’s increased minimum wage hasn’t necessarily brought an influx of workers.
That’s because, at $10.30 an hour in Missouri, a young employee doesn’t need to work as much to make the same amount of money. It takes about 12 hours at the federal minimum wage, which is still $7.25 an hour, to earn as much as a worker would make in roughly eight hours at the higher state rate. An increase in the minimum wage was the right thing to do in terms of fairness, but to think that it will resolve a labor shortage, especially for young workers who juggle school, work and other obligations, is simply naïve.
It also was naïve to think that the problem was limited to enhanced unemployment benefits that create a disincentive to working. In Missouri, those extra benefits expired in June, and the labor market has responded. In July, the labor force grew by 1,300 in St. Joseph and the actual number of unemployed shrank by 630 compared to the first of the year.
Unemployment in St. Joseph is down to 3.2%, where it was before the pandemic. This is a powerful argument in favor of ending those benefits and letting the labor market respond to natural supply and demand, and yet the struggle to find workers continues. There’s much more going on — an aging population, an increase in early retirements and a mismatch between workers and skills that employers need — that will require a much more thoughtful and long-term approach.
Otherwise, the next job fair will be as quiet as the empty forest where no one hears a thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.