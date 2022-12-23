The holiday season is a time for lists. We take inventory of the past year. We make gift lists for ourselves and others. We also make lists — sometimes called “resolutions” — for the new year.
Given the importance of these lists for individuals, perhaps a list for the whole city of St. Joseph is in order. As we reflect on the ups and downs of this past year, here are some things that might go on St. Joseph’s Christmas list, or even our New Year’s resolutions list.
First, let’s treat each other better. The crime rate is high, and with the police and sheriff’s offices in need of personnel, citizens who can “take up the slack” by finding ways to be kinder and more considerate would go a long way in addressing this issue. This includes increasing awareness of the need for better approaches to drug rehabilitation (eliminating some of the demand for illegal drugs) while continuing to crack down on the distributors (eliminating some of the supply).
While we’re on the subject of law enforcement, an increase in personnel would be a welcome gift to both the city and county, and it would provide better protection for citizens. Plans and funding mechanisms are already in place to address this, and building up the rosters of both the city and the county will take time, but it’s never too early to wish for an adequate amount of law enforcement personnel to address the needs of our communities.
In regard to education: Let’s hope for more funding for teachers and safety in our schools. The need is urgent for better pay, better materials and stronger incentives to keep and recruit teachers.
The St. Joseph Christmas list would not be complete without addressing ongoing infrastructure needs. Downtown is adding businesses slowly but surely. However, there is still a backlog of property owners who are simply not doing their part to make Downtown more appealing and safe. This wish list item will take all of us working together to become a reality.
Finally, let’s add even greater support for our nonprofit organizations caring for those who may otherwise slip through the cracks. We are all feeling the crunch of inflation. However, some were already struggling long before inflation. Any extra we can spare for these organizations is not just charity but an investment in people.
Let’s allow our St. Joseph holiday list to give us strong momentum into what could be a prosperous new year.
