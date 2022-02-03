The time was limited at Thursday morning’s mayoral forum, but the city’s problems are not. All four candidates appeared on a stage to answer questions about the most pressing issues facing St. Joseph, including crime, blight, poverty and infrastructure.
The candidates’ performance at this event, which the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce sponsored, should put St. Joseph voters at ease. All four appeared likable and displayed competence along with a general grasp of the challenges ahead.
John Josendale showed an understanding of the role of mayor in the city’s system of government. Whitney Lanning showed she knows how to prioritize which issues are really important. Gary Wilkinson highlighted his past leadership experience in municipal government. Gary Lewis used the opportunity to introduce himself to the community.
There were no zingers or vows to take a blowtorch to Downtown parking meters. Candidates often promise to bring change, and voters usually say they want that, but this forum did not give an impression that the next four years would be that much different from the previous four. Maybe time will prove otherwise.
On the issue of crime, all the candidates expressed concern about police staffing shortages and a willingness to do something about it. When it comes to community appearance, there was an agreement that the land bank is moving at a glacial pace in addressing blighted property, but there were few specifics on how to change that. Everyone seems to think the city could use more sidewalks. There’s still an attachment to Interstate 229.
Candidates were asked about the next round of American Rescue Plan funding, a large pot of federal money that’s supposed to be transformative but sometimes is treated like a second Community Development Block Grant allotment. Only Wilkinson ventured to suggest something different, with a focus more on capital needs with long-term impact.
All in all, it was a forum that could be described as important, informative and also very safe.
Sitting a few rows back from the stage was Jody Carlson, a former city engineer who now heads Missouri American Water’s Northwest district based in St. Joseph. He was asked, after the event, if he would like to see a candidate propose something truly transformative like selling the city’s sewer system to Missouri American and using the proceeds, which would be considerable, to address some of the problems that everyone agrees are problems.
Things like sidewalks, blight removal, Downtown development or riverfront improvements. Things that cost lots of money. Things that could stem the loss of population.
Carlson said he’d like the city to at least have the discussion. He left it at that. Sometimes the most interesting things are left unsaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.