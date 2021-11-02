At some point, Missouri Western State University will emerge from a state of financial emergency.
It didn’t happen last month when university officials revealed that campus executives will retain emergency financial powers until at least the spring of 2022. University officials cited a budget deficit of $680,000 as one reason, although Western’s financial picture has improved since a $5 million deficit and reduced cash position necessitated the elimination of multiple faculty positions and academic programs.
While it was disappointing to see that the university did not give itself a budgetary all-clear, its leadership’s caution is understandable given the depths of Western’s financial troubles and the events that led up to them. The university saw its enrollment decrease by 10% over a decade, it overspent on its budget and its cash reserves sank. We all know that the state has proved stingy in support of higher education.
On top of it all, COVID-19 hit just as the budget situation was coming to a head.
With this as a backdrop, it would be unreasonable to think that things quickly snap back to the way they used to be. In fact, life may never be the same for universities that face headwinds on multiple fronts: the demographic challenges of fewer traditional college-age students and continued lax support from state legislatures.
On top of that, repeated tuition increases lead many to ask questions about the costs and benefits of college in general and certain degree programs in particular. Universities still have a strong case to make for the value of what they have to offer, but they better be ready to answer the question in this day and age.
Just this week, an administrator with the St. Joseph School District outlined a federally funded program aimed at getting more first-generation college students to see the benefits of post-secondary education, whether that’s a four-year university, community college or some sort of training program.
This initiative shows that a college degree still pays off. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education estimates that 68% of all jobs in the state will require a four-year degree or professional training by 2030. For colleges, the value is still there even if the salad days of more students and more staff are coming to an end.
Western’s financial decisions aren’t going to make things the way they used to be or bring back certain programs. But long-term solvency is going to make sure that the university and all of its benefits exist down the road for all students, including those who would be the first in their families to earn a college degree.
